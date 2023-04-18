Insider Selling: Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Director Sells 34,000 Shares of Stock

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $749,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VCYT stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.84. 449,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,377. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.57. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $32.40.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.92 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 48.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 13,393 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 65.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at about $10,440,000.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

