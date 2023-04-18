Insider Selling: Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) EVP Sells 7,036 Shares of Stock

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.27. 2,888,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,553,698. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.73. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.