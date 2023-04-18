Insider Buying: Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Insider Purchases 127 Shares of Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Rating) insider Lynda Shillaw bought 127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £149.86 ($185.45).

Harworth Group Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of LON:HWG traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 121 ($1.50). 42,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,649. Harworth Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 99 ($1.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 171 ($2.12). The company has a market capitalization of £390.91 million, a PE ratio of 1,344.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 116.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 112.18.

Harworth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.93 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Harworth Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. Harworth Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,111.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Harworth Group

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.98) target price on shares of Harworth Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

