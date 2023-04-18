Insider Buying: Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,193,808 Shares of Stock

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:AMAM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 1,193,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $10,935,281.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 60,693,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,955,281.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cormorant Asset Management, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 562,121 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $5,997,831.07.

On Thursday, March 16th, Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 500,000 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $5,075,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 250,000 shares of Ambrx Biopharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $2,487,500.00.

NYSE:AMAM traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.03. The company had a trading volume of 450,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,063,824. Ambrx Biopharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $13.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambrx Biopharma by 91.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ambrx Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ambrx Biopharma by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,857,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 32,320 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Ambrx Biopharma during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambrx Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. 43.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ambrx Biopharma from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ambrx Biopharma from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biologics company, discovers and develops engineered precision biologics using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform. Its lead product candidate is ARX788, an anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is investigated in various clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, gastric/gastroesophageal junction cancer, and other solid tumors, including ongoing Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer and gastric cancer.

