Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 228,533 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 691,833 shares.The stock last traded at $11.89 and had previously closed at $12.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INVA shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Innoviva from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Innoviva from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Innoviva in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Innoviva Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $812.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $65.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.31 million. Innoviva had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 64.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pavel Raifeld purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $32,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,515.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviva

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 4.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 53,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 14.7% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 12.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Innoviva by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

Featured Stories

