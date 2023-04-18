Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN) Shares Sold by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Acas LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Shares of KJAN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.89. 34,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.47.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.