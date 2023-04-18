Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Down 2.9%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) shares were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.35 and last traded at $19.35. Approximately 12,391 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 400,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INBX shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Inhibrx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Inhibrx Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inhibrx

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Inhibrx news, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem sold 9,500 shares of Inhibrx stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $239,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,224,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,445,843.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 28,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $710,987.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,086,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,606,638.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jon Faiz Kayyem sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $239,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,224,301 shares in the company, valued at $81,445,843.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,382 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBX. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Inhibrx by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Inhibrx by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Inhibrx by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 478,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 114,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Inhibrx by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Inhibrx by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 95,985 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibrx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Featured Articles

