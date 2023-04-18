Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Down 2.9%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) shares were down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.35 and last traded at $19.35. Approximately 12,391 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 400,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INBX shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Inhibrx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Inhibrx Trading Down 0.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.86.
Insider Buying and Selling at Inhibrx
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBX. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Inhibrx by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Inhibrx by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Inhibrx by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 478,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after purchasing an additional 114,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Inhibrx by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Inhibrx by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 95,985 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Inhibrx Company Profile
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inhibrx (INBX)
- Gamida Cell Stock Jumps Over 100% on FDA Approval
- Insiders Buy EasyJet, Regularly And Repeatedly
- Bank of America Beats Earnings, Renews Investor Upside Potential
- The Analysts See A Bright Future For Sunrun
- J.B. Hunt: Economic Contraction And A Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.