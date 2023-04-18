Indiva (CVE:NDVA) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Indiva Limited (CVE:NDVA – Get Rating) dropped 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 125,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 76,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 501.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.72.

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible and extract products under the INDIVA and Artisan Batch brands, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities.

