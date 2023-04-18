IndiGG Trading Up 14.5% Over Last Week (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for about $0.0627 or 0.00000213 BTC on exchanges. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $134,624.31 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IndiGG has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IndiGG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

