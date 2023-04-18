Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$88.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.73% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$78.60.
Imperial Oil Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of TSE IMO traded down C$0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$73.50. 377,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,280. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$68.89. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$52.67 and a 12 month high of C$79.83.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
