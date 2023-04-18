Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$88.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB lowered their target price on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$78.60.

Shares of TSE IMO traded down C$0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$73.50. 377,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,280. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$68.89. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$52.67 and a 12 month high of C$79.83.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.46 by C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$14.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 12.35%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 9.1558935 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

