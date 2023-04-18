iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 268,556 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 442,021 shares.The stock last traded at $26.64 and had previously closed at $26.65.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $821.44 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBMF. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 43,066.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

