Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Lessened by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 3.0% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.63. The stock had a trading volume of 271,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.33. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITW shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.64.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

