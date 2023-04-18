Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $228.64.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $232.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.33. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

