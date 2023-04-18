IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives $2.61 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.61.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 23.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,349 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:IAG opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $207.20 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that IAMGOLD will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.