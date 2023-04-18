i3 Energy Plc (I3E) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 20th

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.17 ($0.00) per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of I3E stock opened at GBX 19.99 ($0.25) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 19.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 21.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71. The stock has a market cap of £237.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.00 and a beta of 0.38. i3 Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 16.20 ($0.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 32.70 ($0.40).

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

