Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,440 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,640,000 after buying an additional 8,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.55. The stock had a trading volume of 394,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,968. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.17. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.63.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.