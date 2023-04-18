Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE cut its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,137 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $25,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,276,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,316,812,000 after buying an additional 354,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,619,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $966,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,576 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,777,000 after purchasing an additional 188,413 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,852,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,851 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,509,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,319,000 after purchasing an additional 274,876 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

HZNP stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.94. The stock had a trading volume of 559,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,717. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.75.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

