Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.31

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.31 and last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 719 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 69.3% during the third quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,858 shares in the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

