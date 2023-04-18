Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HOFT stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $17.97. The stock had a trading volume of 46,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,205. Hooker Furnishings has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $22.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18. The company has a market cap of $203.60 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional Trading of Hooker Furnishings

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hooker Furnishings in the 4th quarter worth $1,835,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 26,002 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 73,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 23,347 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 179,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 42,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through the following segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, Domestic Upholstery, and Other.

