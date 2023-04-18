Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $112.79 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 17th. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for $2.26 or 0.00007690 BTC on popular exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $112.79 million and approximately $110.58 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 2.43826675 USD and is up 9.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $165,298,681.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

