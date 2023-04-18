Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 23.7% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 166.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Honeywell International by 98.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $196.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,816. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Recommended Stories

