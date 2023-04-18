holoride Self Reported Market Cap Tops $22.30 Million (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 18th. holoride has a total market cap of $22.30 million and $126,963.92 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,107.98 or 0.06953766 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00070409 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00020810 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00041883 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00007859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00022666 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000739 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.03720848 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $117,265.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

