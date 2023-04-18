Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOWL. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.15) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 350 ($4.33) to GBX 360 ($4.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

BOWL stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 255 ($3.16). 331,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,359. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 12-month low of GBX 161.40 ($2.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 279.50 ($3.46). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 238.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 229.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of £437.86 million, a P/E ratio of 1,159.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Laurence Keen sold 158,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.08), for a total value of £395,496.66 ($489,415.49). Insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. As of December 16, 2022, it operated 75 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

