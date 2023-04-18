Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $5.00.

MOMO has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Hello Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hello Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Hello Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hello Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Hello Group Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $9.20 on Friday. Hello Group has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $11.54. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $7.81.

Hello Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hello Group

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Hello Group’s previous — dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Hello Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hello Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Hello Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Hello Group during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hello Group during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

About Hello Group

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

