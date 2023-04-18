HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HDELY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.50.

HeidelbergCement Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HDELY opened at $15.32 on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $15.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.84.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

