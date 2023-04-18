Hedera (HBAR) Price Up 0% This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.06 billion and approximately $36.26 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0662 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00070057 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00041802 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00021210 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,045,213,841 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,045,213,841.20352 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0680129 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $40,254,666.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.