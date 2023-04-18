Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Downgraded by Roth Capital to “Neutral”

Roth Capital downgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

HL has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $6.25 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.14.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.44. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.99 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $194.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 383,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Hecla Mining by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Hecla Mining by 13.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Hecla Mining by 0.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Hecla Mining by 8.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

