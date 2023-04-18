Heartland Express (HTLD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $354.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Heartland Express to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

Shares of HTLD opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.81. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Heartland Express Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is presently 4.73%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Insider Activity at Heartland Express

In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 8,421 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $134,651.79. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,777 shares in the company, valued at $300,244.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 33,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $527,194.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,794 shares in the company, valued at $280,789.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 53,602 shares of company stock worth $848,060 in the last ninety days. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Express

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 1,533.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Heartland Express by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

