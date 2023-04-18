Head-To-Head Comparison: Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) vs. Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) and Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Summit Financial Group and Southern Michigan Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Southern Michigan Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summit Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.30%. Given Summit Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Financial Group is more favorable than Southern Michigan Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Financial Group $176.90 million 1.38 $53.22 million $4.09 4.67 Southern Michigan Bancorp $51.51 million 1.60 $13.49 million $2.97 6.08

This table compares Summit Financial Group and Southern Michigan Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Summit Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Southern Michigan Bancorp. Summit Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern Michigan Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Financial Group and Southern Michigan Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Financial Group 30.08% 16.36% 1.40% Southern Michigan Bancorp 26.19% 15.94% 1.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.1% of Summit Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Summit Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Summit Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Southern Michigan Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Summit Financial Group pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southern Michigan Bancorp pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Summit Financial Group has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Summit Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Summit Financial Group has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Michigan Bancorp has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Summit Financial Group beats Southern Michigan Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. The company was founded on March 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, WV.

About Southern Michigan Bancorp

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It offers individuals, businesses, institutions, and government agencies a range of commercial banking services which include deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services. It also provides time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit services, and automated teller machine services. The company was founded in March 1982 and is headquartered in Coldwater, MI.

