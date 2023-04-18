Head-To-Head Analysis: Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) versus Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Rating) and Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Panbela Therapeutics and Mersana Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Panbela Therapeutics N/A -3,671.06% -508.27% Mersana Therapeutics -768.26% -178.80% -70.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Panbela Therapeutics and Mersana Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Panbela Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mersana Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Panbela Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,273.12%. Mersana Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $14.71, suggesting a potential upside of 235.94%. Given Panbela Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Panbela Therapeutics is more favorable than Mersana Therapeutics.

9.4% of Panbela Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Mersana Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Panbela Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Mersana Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Panbela Therapeutics and Mersana Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Panbela Therapeutics N/A N/A -$34.93 million ($85.28) -0.01 Mersana Therapeutics $26.58 million 17.80 -$204.21 million ($2.19) -2.00

Panbela Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mersana Therapeutics. Mersana Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Panbela Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Panbela Therapeutics has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mersana Therapeutics has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types. The company was founded by Michael T. Cullen, Jr. and Thomas X. Neenan on September 21, 2011 and is headquartered in Waconia, MN.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of antibody-drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

