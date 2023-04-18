Head-To-Head Analysis: Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) and Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) and Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lumen Technologies and Tele2 AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumen Technologies -8.86% 13.17% 2.89% Tele2 AB (publ) 20.22% 20.12% 7.49%

Volatility and Risk

Lumen Technologies has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tele2 AB (publ) has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumen Technologies $17.48 billion 0.13 -$1.55 billion ($1.58) -1.42 Tele2 AB (publ) $2.79 billion 2.40 $552.80 million N/A N/A

This table compares Lumen Technologies and Tele2 AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tele2 AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lumen Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Lumen Technologies and Tele2 AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumen Technologies 3 4 0 0 1.57 Tele2 AB (publ) 0 1 4 0 2.80

Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 145.54%. Given Lumen Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lumen Technologies is more favorable than Tele2 AB (publ).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.0% of Lumen Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Lumen Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tele2 AB (publ) beats Lumen Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers. Mass Markets segment focuses on consumer and small business customers. The company was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Monroe, LA.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity. The company was founded by Jan Stenbeck in 1993 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

