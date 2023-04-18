Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 25th. Analysts expect Harvard Bioscience to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Harvard Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of HBIO opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. The company has a market cap of $208.42 million, a PE ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.64. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $6.10.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Benchmark raised their target price on Harvard Bioscience from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harvard Bioscience

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Alan I. Edrick purchased 13,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $36,867.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 186,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,402.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green acquired 20,000 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $53,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,866,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,652,358.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alan I. Edrick acquired 13,808 shares of Harvard Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $36,867.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 186,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,402.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,187,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,061 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,632 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,136,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 400,411 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,072,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 680,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harvard Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.