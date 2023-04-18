Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Short Interest Update

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harbor Custom Development

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Harbor Custom Development stock. Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Mattern Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Harbor Custom Development at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harbor Custom Development Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HCDI traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.60. 40,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,010. Harbor Custom Development has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Harbor Custom Development Company Profile

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

