Haleon (LON:HLN) Price Target Raised to GBX 375 at Morgan Stanley

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 360 ($4.45) to GBX 375 ($4.64) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HLN. Barclays raised their price target on Haleon from GBX 364 ($4.50) to GBX 383 ($4.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.09) price target on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 376 ($4.65) price target on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Haleon from GBX 335 ($4.15) to GBX 330 ($4.08) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Haleon from GBX 358 ($4.43) to GBX 344 ($4.26) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 326.18 ($4.04).

Shares of HLN stock traded down GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 342.25 ($4.24). The stock had a trading volume of 8,487,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,138,549. Haleon has a 12-month low of GBX 241.17 ($2.98) and a 12-month high of GBX 350.60 ($4.34). The company has a market cap of £31.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,111.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 328.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 309. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.50.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

