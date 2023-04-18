H2O DAO Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last week, H2O DAO has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One H2O DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. H2O DAO has a total market cap of $26.74 million and $341,723.93 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

H2O DAO Profile

H2O DAO launched on February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire H2O DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase H2O DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

