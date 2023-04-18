H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

H.B. Fuller has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 33.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years. H.B. Fuller has a payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect H.B. Fuller to earn $5.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $67.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.68. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $57.36 and a 52 week high of $81.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Insider Activity

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $958.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.89 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $203,624.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,855.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter worth $3,396,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 32,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FUL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other chemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts, and envelope markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.