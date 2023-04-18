Grove Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (GVR)

Grove (GVR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. Grove has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $1,416.97 worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grove has traded 34.6% higher against the US dollar. One Grove token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Grove alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Grove Profile

Grove was first traded on March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 4,205,378,717,238,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,583,543,682,285,624 tokens. The official website for Grove is www.grovetoken.com. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grove Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GroveCoin ($GRV) itself is the native token of a ‘Proof-of-Stake’ Blockchain of the same name. This token supply protocol is counter to the environmentally harmful ‘Proof-of-Work’ mining approach. The GroveCoin blockchain facilitates an entire ecosystem of digital finance utilities, as well as allowing other projects to develop on the same network. A portion of GroveBusiness profits go to burning the Coin supply, ensuring ongoing value to holders.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grove directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grove should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grove using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grove and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.