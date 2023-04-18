Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 197 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. CCLA Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 204,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $41,438,000 after purchasing an additional 56,656 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 46,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,815 shares of company stock worth $1,974,496. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.40.

ILMN stock opened at $229.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.64 and a 200-day moving average of $212.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $352.95.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.