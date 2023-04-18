Great Diamond Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $38,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $127.82 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The stock has a market cap of $115.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.