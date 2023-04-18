Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,418 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 1,097.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319,042 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,514,667,000 after buying an additional 7,936,912 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5,093.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,819,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,873,000 after buying an additional 2,765,459 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 673.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,465,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after buying an additional 2,146,710 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,418,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.30 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, February 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.
Shopify Stock Performance
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
Shopify Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shopify (SHOP)
- PepsiCo Inc. on Breakout Watch, New Highs Eminent
- Three S&P Energy Names with High Dividend Yields
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.