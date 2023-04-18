Great Diamond Partners LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,124,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 1.0 %

NSC opened at $209.71 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $276.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 38.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.70.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

