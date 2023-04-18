Great Diamond Partners LLC Invests $240,000 in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total transaction of $769,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,301,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $315.16 on Tuesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $375.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $302.47 and a 200-day moving average of $285.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective (down previously from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.25.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Articles

