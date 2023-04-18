Gordon Joseph Neilly Purchases 54 Shares of Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL) Stock

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating) insider Gordon Joseph Neilly purchased 54 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 482 ($5.96) per share, with a total value of £260.28 ($322.09).

Gordon Joseph Neilly also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Personal Assets Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, April 12th, Gordon Joseph Neilly purchased 11 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 478 ($5.92) per share, with a total value of GBX 5,258 ($65.07).

Personal Assets Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

LON:PNL opened at GBX 477.50 ($5.91) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 476.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 476.98. Personal Assets Trust plc has a 1-year low of GBX 463.87 ($5.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 506 ($6.26). The stock has a market cap of £1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,417.86 and a beta of 0.19.

Personal Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

About Personal Assets Trust

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.29%. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,285.71%.

(Get Rating)

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.