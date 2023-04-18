Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Up 4.1%

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $55.23 and last traded at $55.13. 103,914 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 242,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 4.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.19. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,649.82, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $992,698.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $6,846,413.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 11,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total value of $496,481.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $992,698.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $6,846,413.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,800 shares of company stock worth $8,687,388. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 172.5% during the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 474,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,285,000 after purchasing an additional 300,185 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 60,004 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $1,477,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.