Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Price Performance
NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.59 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. The company has a market cap of $30.69 million, a P/E ratio of -36.99 and a beta of 2.02.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $33.39 million for the quarter.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.
