Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Price Performance

NASDAQ GTIM opened at $2.59 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $3.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. The company has a market cap of $30.69 million, a P/E ratio of -36.99 and a beta of 2.02.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $33.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants, Inc engages in restaurant operation through its wholly owned restaurants: Good Times Drive Thru, Inc, BD of Colorado, LLC, Bad Daddy’s Franchise Development, LLC, and Bad Daddy’s International, LLC. It operates under the Good Times Burgers and Frozen Custard, and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurant segments.

