Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Stock Price Up 4%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) shares rose 4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.71 and last traded at $15.67. Approximately 1,583,697 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 5,755,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Investec lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Trading Up 1.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Fields

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 55,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter worth $683,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 56.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,740,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,187,000 after acquiring an additional 630,296 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,839,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,506,000 after acquiring an additional 315,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 48.3% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.