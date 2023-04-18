Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Shares Sold by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 152,000 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc owned about 0.07% of Golar LNG worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,135,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,971,000 after acquiring an additional 68,288 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 324.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,582,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,756,000 after buying an additional 1,974,914 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,322 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $41,101,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth $30,655,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 183.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 578,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,422,000 after buying an additional 374,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.37. The stock had a trading volume of 67,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,403. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.54. Golar LNG Limited has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

About Golar LNG

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

