GMX Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $757.49 Million (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last seven days, GMX has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. One GMX token can now be purchased for approximately $87.69 or 0.00290181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GMX has a total market capitalization of $757.49 million and $67.06 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GMX Token Profile

GMX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,015,988 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,638,006 tokens. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees.”

