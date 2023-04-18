Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Glaukos from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GKOS traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.97. The stock had a trading volume of 165,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,149. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.90. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.71 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 35.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,590,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Glaukos during the 3rd quarter worth $61,056,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,152,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,346,000 after acquiring an additional 700,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,593,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 34.3% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,402,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,648,000 after acquiring an additional 358,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.