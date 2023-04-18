Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Sells 349 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 435.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 535,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,541,000 after acquiring an additional 435,620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,723,000 after acquiring an additional 61,438 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,261.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,865,000 after purchasing an additional 226,664 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 239,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 21,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 238,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $195.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $170.83 and a one year high of $210.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.29.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

